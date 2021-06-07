High humidity with the chance for storms continues

The warm and humid weather will continue with the chances for storms lingering. The conditions today will be will be very similar to the weekend, with highs bumping just a degree or two, and spotty storms popping up for the afternoon. It’s going to be tough to shake off shower and storm chances into the thick of the workweek as a similar setup, with slightly hotter afternoon highs, will be hanging in there.

We should be drying out a bit closer to Thursday and Friday with a little more sunshine. More sunshine means temperatures will heat up more, into the 90s into the start of the weekend. We’ll remain active through the weekend with scattered storms continuing. The positive in all of the rain will be that we will finally put a dent in our current drought conditions.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scat’d storms. Highs: 86-88 inland, 82-84 beaches.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Breaks of sun with isolated pm storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.