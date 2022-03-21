High pressure will keep the sunshine around to start the week. Sunshine will remain in place for today thanks to high pressure, and temperatures will be similar to that of yesterday. There will be a strong sea breeze today, that will keep the beaches in the middle 60s. Nice weather and warming will continue for Tuesday, but more clouds will be present especially in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will see widespread rain, especially in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a slight risk for our area on Wednesday. A majority of the showers are lighter, but there will be some isolated moderate storms. All and all this will continue to be an evolving system and the forecast is likely to change. Rain will continue Wednesday night and into Thursday as well, but things clear out Thursday evening and sunshine will return for the end of the week.

We will cool down a little for Friday, down to the upper 60s to near 70. We’ll hold those temps to start the weekend, ahead of another cold front. The cold front should move through Saturday afternoon/evening, mostly dry. Sunday will be sunny but much cooler.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs: 70-72 inland, 66 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 42-44 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs: 76-78 inland, 70-72 beaches.