A squall line, strong line of thunderstorms, moved through the area early this morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds were observed. 38 mph winds were observed in Florence, Marion, and Laurinburg. Along the beaches, 52, 47, and 54 mph for Georgetown, Myrtle Beach, and North Myrtle Beach, respectively. In terms of rainfall, over an inch fell in Lumberton with 6/10 inch in Florence, Cheraw, and Hartsville. Myrtle Beach saw 8/10 inch. The winds have been gusty since the system moved away and this will continue into tonight, and it will be bitter cold with all cities dropping into the 20s, mid to low 20s for inland. Lumberton is the city that is most likely to break the low temperature record of 24 set in 1914, and Myrtle Beach will come close to tying the 1998 record of 24 degrees.

Winds will be light and calm for tomorrow, and high pressure will settle in making way for lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be well below normal tomorrow with the beaches struggling to hit 50 degrees as a high temperature. Inland will make it to the mid 50s. With high pressure in place, we will warm rapidly for Monday with temperatures returning to normal for this time of year. For the beaches, upper 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday and inland will be in the low 70s.

Fair weather will be short lived as a cut-off low pressure system will move through the Gulf States and head towards the Carolinas. Rain will begin as early as Tuesday night and will continue for most of the day Wednesday. The timing of the system is still uncertain rain may continue into early Thursday.