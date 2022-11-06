MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This morning North Myrtle Beach broke a record for the warmest low temperature. Since midnight, North Myrtle Beach only got down to 71 degrees and this beats the 1959 record of 69 degrees. No records broken in Florence or Lumberton so far.

It will be another unseasonable warm and muggy day as high temperatures climb into the mid-80s in the Pee Dee and upper-70s to near 80 degrees at the beaches. North Myrtle Beach’s high-temperature record is not in jeopardy, but Florence and Lumberton’s are.

The forecasted high in Florence is 84 degrees and the record is 84 degrees. Lumberton’s high temperature is forecasted at 83 degrees and the record is also 84 degrees.

Stray showers are still likely for areas along and west of I-95 this afternoon, but no noticeable rainfall totals are expected.

Luckily, tonight it will be mostly clear only slight cloud cover, and it will not be as mild with temperatures in the low-60s. We could be looking at a dense fog advisory for tomorrow morning as winds will be light and dewpoints will be close to the temperatures.

Records are in jeopardy for tomorrow as well. All cities have a record of 82 degrees to beat and that is the forecast in Florence. 83 is the forecast in Lumberton, and 79 degrees is the forecast in North Myrtle Beach.

A cold front moves through Monday night this will knock down temperatures by ten degrees or so for Tuesday. The front moves through mainly dry, isolated showers are still possible due to all the moisture in place.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be almost typical of November, but all eyes are going to be on the tropics to finish out the workweek as the 7 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center highlights an area in the southwestern Atlantic that has a 70% chance of development over the course of the next two days.

The latest runs of the GFS and EURO models are in much better agreement this morning with the positioning of the system. Both models have the system in the northern/northwest Bahamas in three days, both models also show the low-pressure system coming ashore in south Florida in four days.

The models do not agree on strength. EURO shows Florida impacted by a tropical storm (would be Nicole), and GFS shows a hurricane. Beyond Florida, both models show a turn to the northeast and the low pressure impacting the Carolinas in 6/7 days.

6/7 days is still a very long way out and the forecast is likely to change, but rain is going to be inevitable this weekend, also high surf and gusty conditions will be anticipated.