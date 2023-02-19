MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy tonight, and temperatures will be mild and on the order of 5-7 degrees above average. The beach will bottom out near 50 degrees and the Pee Dee and border belt will be in the mid-40s.

Presidents Day will be mostly sunny and very mild. Temperatures will be in the low-70s inland and upper-60s at the Grand Strand.

Throughout the workweek, temperatures are going to continue to climb and the forecast will come between 1-2 degrees of high-temperature records, so there could be multiple days in a row where daily temperature records are broken. Check out what is in jeopardy below

Day / City / Forecast / Record

Wednesday / Florence / 82 / R80

Wednesday / N. Myrtle Beach / 74 / R75

Wednesday / Lumberton / 82 / R79

Thursday / Florence / 84 / R83

Thursday / N. Myrtle Beach / 78 / R79

Thursday / Lumberton / 85 / R79

Sunday / Florence / 80 / 83

Sunday / North Myrtle Beach / 78 / R79

Sunday / Lumberton / 78 / R79

Seeing high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s is considered normal in early June. It is very possible Thursday may break the all-time high-temperature record for February. In Florence, the all-time record is 86 degrees from February 25, 2022. In Lumberton, the all-time record is 84 degrees from February 28th, 2022. Lastly, the all-time record for a high temperature in February in North Myrtle Beach is 86 degrees from February 29th, 1948.

The all-time record is not likely to be broken in North Myrtle Beach but it is a very real possibility in Florence and Lumberton. Not only will afternoon temperatures be 20-25 degrees above average for most of the week, but dewpoints will be in the 60s so, it will be a little sticky outside.

A cooldown is on deck for Friday, but it will only lower temperatures to the mid-upper-60s. Temperatures return to the upper-70s and low-80s the next day.