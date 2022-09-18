A good Sunday morning everyone! A great deal of sunshine will hold up again today, with partial cloud cover mixing in along the coast. Look for highs to push to the mid-80s today on average.

Mainly sunny skies will continue to dominate the week, as things get hotter again. Fall is right around the corner, but it won’t be feeling like it. Highs will continue to trend higher into the upper 80s and 90s by the middle of this upcoming week. As we actually start fall, you’ll need to keep sun and heat safety in mind!

As we check on Tropical Storm Fiona, a northward turn is the most likely scenario after passing through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. There is no landfall anticipated for the Southeastern US, but Bermuda could be in store for a strong hurricane threat.

TODAY: Good deal of sun with a few patched of drizzle at the beach. Highs mostly in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Limited clouds with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.