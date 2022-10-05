A good Wednesday morning, everyone! High pressure will control our weather through the end of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine, and even rising temperatures up to Friday.

An abundance of sunshine will tell the story for today. Highs will be a bit warmer than they were yesterday, bumping to the mid-70s. This warming trend will hang in there through the rest of the week with likely high temperatures on Friday in the low 80s. A cold front will pass through Friday night. No rain is expected, but there will be a few clouds around. Cooler conditions will move in for the weekend with highs back to the low 70s.

Today: Sunny and pleasant. Highs mostly in the mid-70s.

Tonight: Mainly clear again with lows in the mid to low 50s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny with a milder afternoon. Highs 75-80.