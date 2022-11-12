Good morning all for the final time here at News 13! Today will be breezy and warm with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through tonight though, coming along with a couple stray showers. leading to a drier and sunnier Sunday.

Tomorrow will come with blue skies, but it will be much cooler with highs only in the 60s. The cool weather will continue through next week. A storm system will bring rain on Tuesday so umbrellas on the ready for that day. I’ll miss you all, thanks for reading these!!

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and very mild. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 60-65.