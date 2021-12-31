High temps surge into New Year’s Day

Happy New Year’s Eve all! Tonight conditions look to remain partly cloudy with lows in the low-mid 60s. Looks like a great night to see a fireworks display!

Partly sunny skies will follow on New Year’s Day, with more cloud cover further inland to start off 2022 on Saturday, however sunshine will work to break through at times tomorrow afternoon with highs well above average again. Some highs could easily reach 80 in the Pee Dee.

Our next good shot at accumulating rainfall is slated for Sunday afternoon. This will be due to a cold front passing through during the 2nd half of the weekend. Overall accumulations look to approach 1-1.5″, with slightly higher amounts possible in isolated areas. Cooler temps and sunshine will fight back on Monday and Tuesday as well, with high temps in the 50s.

NYE NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows mostly in the low-mid 60s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase with lows mainly in the mid 60s.