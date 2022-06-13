***HEAT ADVISORY TODAY FROM 12PM TO 7PM***

A happy Monday my friends! It’s going to be a very hot afternoon ahead so please be prepared.

High temps will be around 100 to 105 respectively for today and Tuesday. Rain chances will stay low, but a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Tuesday & then Wednesday again with a weak cold front.

It will not be as hot for the second half of the week, but temperatures will still be above normal for sure. Heat safety will be a must in the coming days with summer right around the corner. This upcoming weekend looks to be on the mainly sunny side with a dip in humidity, that most will welcome in for sure.

Today: Partly sunny and very hot with highs in the low 90s to near 100.

Tonight: Good clearing with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and dangerously hot with highs in the mid-90s to the mid-100s.