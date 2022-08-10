It will be hot and humid again today before cooler weather arrives for the end of the week. High pressure will hold on for one more day, bringing hot and humid weather with high temperatures in the 90s. The heat index will climb back into the triple digits for all as well. There will be a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

We will see a better chance for thunderstorms on Thursday as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. This front will move through Thursday night and linger along the coast on Friday, keeping the chance for storms going. It will start to cool down on Thursday and temperatures on Friday will stay in the 80s.

The cooler weather will continue to build in through the weekend with lowering humidity. Nighttime temperatures will drop into the 60s over the weekend. The more comfortable weather will continue into the start of next week.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 94-95 inland, 90-92 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid-70s.

Thursday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-92 inland, 88-89 beaches.