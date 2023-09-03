MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – We have enjoyed some nice, cooler weather across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Cool and crisp mornings, warm, sunny and low humidity afternoons. It was a nice break from the heat and humidity we’ve had since early July. Well the heat and humidity will be returning. As we go into tonight, the heat and humidity will start to build across the area. Monday, features lots of sunshine. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s along the coast, low 90’s inland. This trend will continue for the next several days.

High pressure will remain in control of our forecast through at least Thursday night. That means we will see a return to the heat and humidity that we have been use to all summer. High temperatures Tuesday – Thursday will reach 90 degrees at the coast. Inland, highs will warm into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will climb back to 100 or higher Tuesday through Thursday.

A cold front will approach the area Friday night. This could kick off a few isolated storms across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Looking ahead to Saturday, high temperatures return to a more tolerable heat, with highs in the mid 80s.