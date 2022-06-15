Hot weather will continue through the rest of the week, but it will not be as hot as it has been the past couple of days.

A weak cold front moved through last night and turned winds to the north. That will keep it from getting as hot today. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s away from the coast.

A cold front will move through late Friday with scattered showers and storms, bringing cooler weather with lower humidity for the weekend. High temperatures by Sunday will be in the 80s, and it will cool into the 60s at night. The heat will build back in next week.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96-98 inland, 88-89 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94-96 inland, 85-86 beaches.