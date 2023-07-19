Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through today with above normal temperatures and low rain chances. The high pressure will start to weaken on Thursday, and there will be a better chance for thunderstorms. Some of the storms on Thursday could be strong with the main threat being damaging winds. High temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 90s Friday. Friday will be the hottest day of the week with the heat index possibly topping out near 110°.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas Friday night into Saturday. Scattered storm chances will increase for the weekend. Temperatures will return to normal for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. This seasonable weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 94-96 inland, 90-92 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 74-75 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms. Highs 90-92 inland, 89-90 beaches.