Hot, humid weather will continue today. The front responsible for yesterday’s strong storms will push to our south today. This will keep rain chances to our south today Wednesday. While it will dry out for a couple days, it will not cool down much. High temperatures will stay in the 90s. Heat index today will once again climb into the triple digits, as high as 105 degrees closer to the coast. The heat index does drop for Wednesday, feeling like upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

The chance for thunderstorms will be back for the end of the week, and will heat up once again. Temperatures will remain in the 90s but the heat index will climb back into the triple digits. Hot, humid weather with scattered afternoon storms will continue through the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 70-72 inland, 74-76 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 90-94.