It will be hot again today before we cool down on Wednesday. High pressure will bring another sunny, hot and humid day today with high temperatures in the 90s and heat index values over 100. A cold front will move through this evening. The chance for rain with this front is low, but a stray shower is possible tonight. It will not be as hot on Wednesday with highs in the 80s to near 90. This cooler weather will continue Thursday before the heat returns on Friday and Saturday. A cold front over the weekend will bring a chance for thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday, and temperatures will drop back into the 80s for Sunday and Monday.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96-98 inland, 92 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm with a stray shower possible. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and not as hot. Highs 88-90 inland, 86 beaches.