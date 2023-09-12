Hot, humid weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather through today, keeping the hot, humid weather around. Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm inland. High temperatures will warm into the 80s to around 90.

A cold front will move into the area on Wednesday, and there will be a better chance for storms. It will still be warm and humid Wednesday, but cooler, drier weather will move in for the end of the week and weekend. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the low 80s, and night time low temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. Humidity will also be lower for the end of the week and weekend.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a stray pm storm possible. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.