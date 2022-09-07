One more hot day today before a little bit of a cool down for the rest of the week. Today will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90. A cold front will move through late in the day with scattered thunderstorms. The chance for thunderstorms will continue into the night but should dry up into early Thursday morning.

It will be a little cooler Thursday with highs in the 80s and a chances for a few storms. Rain chances will stay low on Friday, but will build for the weekend. It will be partly sunny Saturday and Sunday with showers and thunderstorms. This unsettled weather will continue into next week ahead of a cold front for Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms late. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 69-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and not as hot with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.