Hot and humid again today ahead of midweek rain

The hot, humid weather will continue today. High pressure will hold on for one more day, keeping it dry and keeping temperatures above normal. We will see a mixture of sunshine and some clouds today with high temperatures back into the 90s.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas on Wednesday with more clouds, showers and thunderstorms. It will not be as hot, but still warm and humid with highs in the 80s. The front will move through early Thursday morning with a slight chance for a stray shower, then slightly cooler and less humid weather that will last into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 80s through Saturday, and night time lows dipping into the 60s. Warmer weather will return Sunday.

Today, mostly sunny hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 88-89 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s