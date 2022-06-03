Hot and humid again today but a cold front will bring changes for the weekend. It’s going to be another hot one today. The beaches will be running in the upper-80s, and inland will still be in the low-90s. A cold front will push through the area today which will fire up some showers and thunderstorms. Expect isolated thunderstorms 2-6 p.m. and then more scattered showers and storms 7-11 p.m.

A similar setup is in place for Saturday, but more people will stay dry. We will still be dealing with isolated showers and thunderstorms during the mid-afternoon and evening before things settle down after dark. The good news is that it will be cooler on Saturday with mid-80s for the Pee Dee and near 80 for the coast.

Still, some lingering moisture around for Sunday and temperatures will already be warming back up. Sunshine returns for the start of the work week and so do 90-degree days for the Pee Dee.

Today, mostly sunny start with afternoon showers and storms. Highs 90-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows 66-68 inland, 69-70 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cooler with afternoon showers and storms. Highs 85-86 inland, 80-81 beaches.