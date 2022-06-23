Hot weather will be back today, but there will be a chance for rain. A weak cold front will move through late today. High temperatures will warm back in to the 90s ahead of this front, and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The storms will move away tonight.

It will still be warm and humid Friday through the weekend, but not as hot as it was yesterday. Temperatures will heat back up into the mid 90s on Monday, ahead of another cold front. The cold front will move into the area Tuesday into Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will drop back into the 80s for the middle of next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 68-70 inland, 71-72 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 85-90.