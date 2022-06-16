The hot weather will continue through Friday. High pressure will continue to control our weather today into Friday. This will heat us up once again with high temperatures in the mid 90s today and upper 90s on Friday. The exception will be along the Grand Strand, where a sea breeze will keep the heat at bay. The heat index will still climb into the triple digits inland today and Friday. It will be hotter for all on Friday, ahead of a cold front.

A cold front will move through Friday night with scattered thunderstorms ahead of it, in the afternoon and evening. Cooler and drier weather will move in for the weekend. By Sunday, high temperatures will be in the 80s with night time lows in the 60s. High pressure will build back in next week, and the heat will return. Temperatures will be getting close to triple digits again by Wednesday.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms. Highs 98 inland, 90 beaches.