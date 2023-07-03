MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Summer is here for the near future. As we head into the Fourth of July holiday, we will see the warmest day of the year. Temperatures in the Pee Dee will top out in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be in triple digits. Along the coast, we will see temperatures top out in the low 90s. Heat index values will be near the 100 degree mark. We could see a few scattered storms over the afternoon into the early evening hours. So many folks will be outside, be sure to practice those heat safety precautions. Take breaks, stay hydrated, wear light colored clothing, and apply the sunscreen.

As we look into the Mid week time frame we will continue to see hot and humid conditions. Not as hot along the coast. Our highs will be more in line with the upper 80s to near 90. Our Pee Dee communities will be in the low to mid 90’s. Heat index values will remain in the triple digits, through the end of the week.

A cold front will stall across the area, that will allow for daily chances of afternoon and evening storms. A few of those storms could be strong to severe over the week timeframe. Gusty winds, lightning, heavy rain, and possibly some small hail could accompany the stronger storms. These storms will be fairly slow movers and could cause some localized flooding in areas that see storms anchor.

As we head towards the end of the week, into the weekend, we bump back up to near 90 along the coastal areas, and low 90s inland. We also could see our precipitation chances decrease slightly as well.