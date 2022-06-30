MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)–A wet couple of days across some parts of our viewing area. Namely, Conway and Sumter saw nearly 3 inches of rain, no other cities were anywhere near those totals. Florence received about 1.3″ over the last 72 hours, much less rain was observed along the coast less than 0.5″ in total. The rain observed was much needed, but failed to fall where we needed it the most. The area north of Lumberton is currently observing a level 3/5 drought and over the last three days, Lumberton only observed a trace of rain.

Completely dry weather is not on the way for the holiday weekend, as isolated showers are anticipated this afternoon, and much more scattered showers and storms are on the horizon for tomorrow. High temperatures for today are going to be in the mid-80s for the coast and low-90s inland, but the humidity is going to be oppressive today, so it will actually feel much hotter outside. Feel-like temperatures will be going into the 90s.

Isolated rain chances stay in place throughout the afternoon, but it will be much drier today than it has been in the last several days. Mostly cloudy conditions heading into tonight and it will be mild and humid with cities staying in the 70s.

Tomorrow will see much more scattered rain during the mid-afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will be similar to that of today. Another hot and humid day for tomorrow as well and that will be persistent through our holiday weekend. It is almost July and it is going to feel like it. Pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected every day for the next seven days, but no day is going to be a total washout. Keep your eye on the sky if you have plans for outdoor activities.