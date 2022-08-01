The heat and humidity will continue to start the week. Temperatures will remain above average and with the high humidity, it will feel like triple digits. Storm chances remain low for the next few days with only isolated chances. Storm chances increase for Wednesday as a cold front approaches the Carolinas. The front will push back to the north Thursday and we’ll dry back out for the end of the week. Temperature will remain slightly above average through Friday.

Cloud cover and storms chances will increase for the weekend. This will keep us from getting as hot with temperatures topping at or slightly below average. Scattered storm chances increase a little for Sunday, but it still won’t be awash out.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with an iso’d afternoon storm possible. Highs 95-96 inland, 92 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 73-75 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with iso’d afternoon storms possible. Highs 95-96 inland, 92 beaches.