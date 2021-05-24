Hot and humid start to the week as rain chances remain low

After a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon, more heat is moving in for this week. We’ll have a warm start to your Monday, followed by a hot and sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 along the coast and mid 90s in the Pee Dee. There will be a slight chance for a stray shower or storm in the afternoon but most will stay dry.

The isolated storm chances return in a limited capacity on Tuesday, with a slightly better chance inland. But we still don’t see much of a chance for widespread rain to help and put a dent in our current drought conditions until we get to the weekend.

We’ll wrap up the work and school week hot and humid. A cold front will move through the area on Saturday, bringing us a chance for some scat’d showers and storms. We’ll cool down, back to near average, on Sunday but the cold front could stall to our south keeping some showers chances around.

Today: Hot with lots of sun and low rain chances. Highs: 94-95 inland, 88-89 beaches.

Tonight: partly cloudy and warm. Lows: 68-70 inland, 70-71 beaches.

Tuesday: partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon storms possible. Highs: 92 inland, 84 beaches.