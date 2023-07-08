MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Well another hot and humid day will be coming up for the Grand Strand, and Pee Dee. We will see temperatures rise into the low 90s across the Grand Strand. In the Pee Dee high temperatures will soar into the mid 90s. Heat index values will be close if not into the triple digits. The Storm Prediction Center has place the entire area under a Level 2 risk of severe storms. These storms will not be widespread, but we will see some scattered storms. The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds, large hail, intense rain, and vivid lightning. These storms will be slow movers, so we could see some localized flooding concerns as well.

As we get into Monday, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through the area. That will provide the chance of seeing widespread thunderstorms. Again, a couple of these storms could be strong to severe as well. A level 1 threat has been placed for the area. Not only will this cold front bring some scattered thunderstorms, but some cooler temperatures as we look to remain cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday through the rest of the week, will be hot, and humid. It looks like storm chances will be a little lower next week with only 20-30% chance of daily storms.