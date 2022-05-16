Heat and humidity are on the rise to start the week, ahead of a cold front. There will be lots of sunshine to start your Monday, but clouds will build throughout the day as late-day storms fire up ahead of a cold front. The front will push offshore overnight, and storms will come to an end. Sunshine will return for Tuesday with only slightly cooler temperatures.

Sunshine will dominate as we heat up. It will be hot and humid for the second half of the week with near record highs into the start of the weekend. Some spots inland could climb to the upper 90s Thursday and Friday.

It will be hot and humid to start the weekend as another cold front is set to move through. There’s a chance for a few late-day storms on Saturday and a slightly higher chance on Sunday with the cold front moving through.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with late-day storms. Highs 89-91 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows 60-62 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 85-87 inland, 80-82 beaches.