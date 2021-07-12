Hot and humid to start the week with a few afternoon storms

Hot and humid to start the week as we’re locked into a typical summertime pattern. Highs will top out in the upper 80s along the beaches, low 90s inland but we’ll feel more like upper 90s. Temperatures won’t change much this week and as heat and humidity build throughout the day, we’ll see some spotty storms. There’s a slightly better chance for storms inland this week and into the weekend.

Today: mostly sunny with spotty pm storms. Highs: 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight: partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

Tomorrow: mostly sunny with spotty pm storms. Highs: 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.