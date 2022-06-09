Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. A weak cold front will push into the area today and will bring a few showers and thunderstorms along with. It will be hot and humid again today ahead of the front. The front will push offshore tonight. It will cool a little tomorrow as we briefly dry out.

High temperatures will stay in the 80s and low 90s through the weekend. Another weak front will move into the area on Saturday with another chance for thunderstorms, but not much of a cool down. High pressure will strengthen next week, and it will heat up. Rain chances will stay low next week, and temperatures will warm into the 90s each day.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and storms ending. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.