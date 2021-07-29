Hot and humid today, even hotter Friday

The week will end with the hottest weather we have seen so far this summer. An area of high pressure to our north will bring plenty of sunshine today, and temperatures will soar.

High temperatures will heat into the mid to upper 90s inland, and near 90 along the coast. This hot weather will continue Friday with some spots away from the coast near 100. It should heat into the mid 90s along the coast. The heat index will soar for both days as well, possibly up to 105.

A cold front will move into the area Friday night with a few thunderstorms. This chance for isolated storms will continue Saturday, and while it will be hot, it won’t be as hot as Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The front will linger in the area Sunday with scattered storms and temperatures holding in the low to mid 90s. Another cold front will move into the Carolinas on Monday and stall through mid week. This will bring a much higher chance for rain next week, and will keep temperatures in the 80s.

Today, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96-98 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 74-75 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a late day storm. Highs 98-100 inland, 92-94 beaches.