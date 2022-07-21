Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue. A Heat Advisory is in effect for today from noon until 8pm. Heat index values are expected to top 105° as high temperatures heat into the low to mid 90s. This will be a couple degrees hotter than it has been. Scattered thunderstorms will develop again this afternoon, mainly inland. We could see a few stronger storms out to the west of I-95 with the main threat being gusty winds.

A weak cold front will move into the area tonight and stall through Friday. This will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few of those storms may linger into Saturday, but in general it will dry out over the weekend. High pressure will strengthen this weekend and will control our weather through next week. This will bring hot and mostly dry weather. High temperatures will be in the 90s next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few lingering storms. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.