Hot and humid today with better storm chances

Storm chances will increase for the next few days as we remain hot and humid. We’ll start our Tuesday with some spotty showers and storms with storms more scattered about throughout the afternoon. Heat index will still be in the mid to upper 90s, with some hitting 100 this afternoon.

Storms will move out Wednesday night and we’ll dry out and heat up for the end of the week. Some spots could hit 100 for an actual temperatures on Friday with a heat index as high as 105.

Temperature won’t be quite as hot for the weekend but the heat index will still be close to triple digits. The chances for scattered showers and storms returns for the weekend, with slightly higher chances for Sunday afternoon. Storm chances increase to start next week, keeping highs in the 80s for Monday.

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms. Highs: 90-92 inland, 86-87 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. Lows: 72-74 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms. Highs: 91-93 inland, 87-88 beaches.