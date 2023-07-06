It will be hot and humid again today with late-day storms. High temperatures today will be close to normal. The beaches can expect temperatures in the upper 80s, and inland areas will be slightly below average around 90. The best news is the heat index will not be at a concerning level. There are no heat advisories in place as the feel-like temperatures will only range from 96 to 99 degrees. More clouds are expected throughout the morning and afternoon. Similar to the last several days, there will be increased rain chances but today they will be a little later in the evening.

Temperatures climb back into the low to mid-90s for Friday, and rain chances will be scattered again in the afternoon and evening. The heat index will also return to the triple digits. This will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with late-day storms. Highs89-90 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon storms. Highs 92-94 inland, 89-90 beaches.