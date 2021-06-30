Hot and humid today with low rain chances

Warm, humid and mostly dry weather will continue for the next few days. High pressure to our north will control our weather, keeping it warm and humid. A stray storm is possible today, but like yesterday, most places will stay dry. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm on Thursday too.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas on Friday with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the day. The front will move through on Saturday with the chance for storms continuing. We will dry out on Sunday with the front offshore. It will also cool down a bit with high temperatures in the 80s over the weekend. It will warm back up next week with lots of sunshine.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a stray shower possible. Highs 91-93 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a stray storm possible. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.