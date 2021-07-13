Hot and humid today with low storm chances

Typical summertime weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure offshore will control our weather, keeping it warm and humid with partly sunny skies, and a small chance for pop up thunderstorms.

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s today with a stray thunderstorm possible, most places will stay dry. This will continue through the rest of the week with temperatures near normal.

The area of high pressure will weaken by the end of the weekend, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms Sunday, and a higher rain chance for early next week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.