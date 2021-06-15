Hot and humid today with scat’d afternoon storms

Temperatures are heating up a little more today as a cold front pushed through. Lots of sunshine to start the day but clouds will build into the afternoon as we heat up. Highs will top out in the low 90s inland with lots of sunshine. We’ll see more clouds along the coast as the cold front pushes closer, sparking up some afternoon storms. Highs will climb to the upper 80s at the beaches but with the high humidity, it will feel more like mid 90s. The storms will push off shore into the evening and we’ll dry out overnight.

Temperatures will cool slightly over the next few days with only a slight chance for a stray storm Wednesday and even more sunshine on Thursday. We’ll heat back up Friday and Saturday, with most into the 90s Saturday afternoon. The chances for storms returns on Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with coastal afternoon storms. Highs: 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild, Lows: 65-66 inland, 69-70 beaches.

Wednesday: mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 88-90 inland, 86 beaches.