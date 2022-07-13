We will continue to warm up through midweek with rain chances increasing late in the week. Today will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures near 90. Humidity will remain high, making it feel more like 100 to 102. There will be a chance for thunderstorms today, especially late in the day.

A cold front will push into our part of the Carolinas tonight, bringing a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms. This front will stall in the area Thursday and Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. There will be potential for heavy rain Thursday and Friday. This front will dissipate throughout the weekend. It will stay warm and humid, and the chance for mainly late-day thunderstorms will continue. High pressure should strengthen next week with lower rain chances.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88-92 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 71-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86-88.