Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. High pressure will control our weather through Thursday with above normal temperatures and low rain chances. The high pressure will start to weaken on Thursday, and there will be a better chance for thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. A cold front will move into the Carolinas Friday into Saturday with scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will return to normal for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. This seasonable weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 74 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.