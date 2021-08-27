Hot and humid weather continues into the weekend

Hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure centered over the Carolinas will stay strong through the weekend, limiting our rain chances. Hot and humid weather today with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. The hot and humid weather with plenty of sunshine will continue through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values near 100 for the weekend and into next week.

The sunny, hot weather will continue Monday. The area of high pressure will weaken Tuesday into Wednesday ahead of a cold front. The cold front will stall just outside our area, causing scattered thunderstorms to develop by mid week. Rain chances will continue through the middle of next week. The clouds and rain chances will lower our high temperatures.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 70-72 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.