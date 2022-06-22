Hot, humid weather is returning for the middle of the week. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine today, and that will heat us up with high temperatures in the 90s. Some spots away from the coast will make it into the upper 90s to near 100. The humidity will also increase today. The hot weather will continue on Thursday with temperatures back into the 90s. A weak cold front will move through, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be closer to normal Friday through the weekend, but it will still be warm and humid. A stronger cold front will move through Monday evening with scattered thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 98-99 inland, 90-91 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.