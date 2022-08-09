Hot, humid weather will continue this week. High pressure offshore will control our weather through midweek, keeping it hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures will be slightly above normal today, near 90 along the coast and low to mid-90s inland. We’ll warm up a little more for Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s.

A cold front will move into the area late Thursday with a higher chance for thunderstorms that will continue into Friday. The front will push offshore on Friday, allowing cooler, drier weather to move in for the weekend. High temperatures will be mostly in the 80s this weekend, with lower humidity.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a few storms. Highs 92-95 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with scattered PM thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-90s.