Temperatures are heating back up as storm chances return. On shore flow will bring us some morning showers along the coast then winds will shift for the afternoon. Pop up storms will develop this afternoon as temperatures heat back up to around average. High humidity will make it feel more like mid to upper 90s. Temps will heat up even more through mid week and the heat index will climb back into the triple digits. Storm chances remain slightly higher than average through Tuesday.

Rain chances decrease for Wednesday, ahead of an approaching cold front for the end of the week. Rain chances will increase for the end of the week as the front moves into the far western parts of the Carolinas on Friday. The front will push back to the north Saturday and we’ll dry out for the weekend and heat back up.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon storms. Highs 90-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scat’d pm storms. Highs 92-94 inland, 88-90 beaches.