Hot, humid weather will continue this week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. High pressure will keep it hot, and mainly dry through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with a slight chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon. Thursday will be the hottest day, and some inland locations will heat into the upper 90s. A cold front will push into the Carolinas on Friday, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms that will continue into Saturday. Temperatures will return to normal for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.