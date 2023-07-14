Hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. High pressure offshore will keep it hot and humid for the weekend with high temperatures in the 90s. With the heat and humidity, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop each afternoon and continue through the evening hours. This typical summertime weather pattern will continue through next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.