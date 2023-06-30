Hot, humid weather is expected for the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend and through next week, bringing partly sunny skies and hot and humid weather. There will be a chance for a thunderstorm late each day, but most of the time will stay dry. Hight temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s through the middle of next week. The hottest days will be Monday and Tuesday when heat index values could top 105, which would lead to a heat advisory. The area of high pressure will weaken toward the end of next week, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms, and slightly lower temperatures.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.