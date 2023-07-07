Hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. Typical summertime weather will continue through the weekend with heat, humidity and scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s along the coast, and in the low to mid 90s inland. A cold front will push into the Carolinas on Monday with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Monday. It will dry out a bit on Tuesday, then it will heat back up with scattered thunderstorms for the rest of the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.