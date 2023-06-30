Hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend. A typical summertime weather pattern will settle into the Carolinas for the next week, bring hot, humid weather and the chance for a thunderstorm each day. High temperatures today will be in the low 90s inland, and upper 80s along the coast.

Temperatures heat up and the humidity will be on the rise as well. The hottest days will be Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values may top 105, prompting heat advisories. A cold front will approach the Carolinas Wednesday and stall to our north. This will increase the rain chances and return temperatures to normal by the end of the week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 69-71 inland, 72-73 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92-94 inland, 88 beaches.