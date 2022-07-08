Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. The heat and humidity will be back today with high temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all inland counties from 11 am to 7 pm. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

A cold front will push into the area late on Saturday, bringing a higher chance for showers and storms. It will still be warm and humid on Saturday, then cool down a little for Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again on Sunday. It will dry out a little bit to start next week with fewer thunderstorms across the area Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will increase toward the middle of next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94-95 inland, 88-89 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 74-75 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.