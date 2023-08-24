MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The cooler weather that arrived yesterday did not last long. Sunshine continues today but we’ll start to feel more humidity and higher temperatures. The heat index will be tolerable today, in the low to mid-90s, but triple-digit will return Friday and last through the weekend. High temperatures today are still somewhat normal, with upper-80s at the coast and low-90s inland.

Tonight it will be clear with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

High pressure with high heat will push back in on Friday, and it will be sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the low to mid-90s. The heat index will jump back to the triple digits, ranging from 100 to 108 degrees. This heat and humidity will continue on Saturday as heat indices could climb as high as 111 degrees Saturday afternoon.

A cold front will move in Saturday night and stall. This will bring the chance for scattered afternoon storms on Sunday. The cool-down for Sunday will be subtle, as it will still be hot and humid.